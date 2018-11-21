PETS & ANIMALS

Dog tied to a pole, abandoned at busy Smithfield shopping center

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WTVD) --
Police and animal control officers are trying to figure out why someone would intentionally abandon a dog in a busy Smithfield shopping center.

Authorities believe it happened sometime between 8 and 10 a.m. Monday.

The dog was found at Pine Needle Plaza on N. Brightleaf Boulevard by a concerned citizen who said the dog was tied by its leash to a light pole next to the Pizza Hut drive-thru.

It happened only one mile from the Johnston County Animal Shelter.

Authorities took the dog to the shelter. It had no apparent injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Town of Smithfield Animal Control at 919-989-1074 or 919-934-2121. Callers may remain anonymous.
