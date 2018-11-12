PETS & ANIMALS

2 dogs abandoned in near-freezing temps at Hillsborough dog park, police say

Two dogs were left alone and cold in a dog park in Hillsborough on Sunday night. (Credit: Hillsborough police/Facebook)

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
Two dogs were left alone and cold in a dog park in Hillsborough on Sunday night, police believe.

Hillsborough Police Department posted pictures of the dogs on the station's Facebook page.



Sunday night, temperatures dropped to the upper 30s, according to ABC11's Big Weather.

Officers heard barking coming from Gold Park. Upon investigation, they found the dogs locked in the closed dog park.

Neither dog had on a collar, but both of them were friendly and appeared well cared for.

Officers said they have not determined who the dogs belong to or why they were left alone in the dog park.

Orange County Animal Services picked up the dogs and took them to a shelter.

If anybody has information about who the dogs belong to, contact Hillsborough Police Department on Facebook.

