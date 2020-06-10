Pets & Animals

'Ridiculously adorable' pet portraits show furry friends as 18th-century royalty

By
SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Ridiculously adorable pet portraits. It's a business started by a local woman during "stay-at-home" orders.

A Spring Lake woman is having a blast with a new business she started during the COVID-19 pandemic and pet lovers are going crazy over it!

Jennifer Gerst, a professional photographer and mother of two boys, was not able to do photoshoots during the pandemic, so she started playing around with pet photos and photo-shop.

The result? She calls it ridiculously adorable. Pets immortalized as 18th century-style royalty.

She made a video of her transformations, posted it on Facebook, and people went wild.

"It blew my mind. I was like holy, the video I made. I got 10,000 views," Gerst said, "It was really cool to see something take off."

Gerst, while happy to be making money, is also happy to make people smile during these tough times.

Her work also results in interesting stories from pet owners.

In one memorial portrait of a Westie, Gerst added butterflies, on a whim, not knowing the significance of butterflies to the late pet's owner.

"When her dog died," Gerst explains, "there were so many butterflies in the car when she came back with him, and she was just in tears that I had added so many butterflies and I added one on the dog's shoulder. I guess it was just nice to touch her in that way.. and let her know that her people and her animals were around her."

If you're interested in seeing more or having your pet featured in one of Gerst's portraits you can go to her Facebook page.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsspring lakeartpets
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: NCDHHS updates guidance for who should be tested
Raleigh PD taking steps to ban chokeholds, strangleholds
'Cops' canceled after 30 seasons amid national protests on policing
4 people, child injured in Scotland Neck drive-by shooting
Columbus statue thrown into lake in Richmond, Va.
Michael Jordan reels in a big fish at Big Rock in NC
'A nightmare': Durham family mourns loss of 8-year-old to COVID-19
Show More
Body camera: Dying man pleads 'save me' during Taser arrest in TX
UNC creates equity task force but some say action is not just a trend
5-year-old girl pens book for Goldsboro fire department
NC DPS Secretary speaks with ABC11 on upcoming police reform
Family of Soheil Mojarrad sues Raleigh officer who shot, killed him
More TOP STORIES News