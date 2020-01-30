pets

Dog's owner buys Super Bowl ad to thank vet hospital that treated his cancer

America will soon be introduced to an inspirational golden retriever who beat cancer in a new Super Bowl ad.

Scout and his grateful owner are raising money for the team that saved his life.

When Scout was admitted to the University of Wisconsin's veterinary department last year, he was diagnosed with a rare cancer and given a 1% chance of survival.

The veterinarians were able to develop life-saving technology that removed almost all traces of cancer from Scout's body.

In return for saving his dog, Scout's owner, David MacNeil, CEO of WeatherTech, decided to fully fund a Super Bowl ad to promote the university's great work.

"I hope it has a positive impact on cancer for animals and people all over the world, and that's what this is all about," MacNeil said.

The University of Wisconsin said it hopes to create more life-saving cancer treatments with the funds raised from the ad.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalspetsdogsuper bowl 2020animalscancer
PETS
Meet Buck, the big-hearted dog from 'The Call of the Wild'
Dog with special needs finally finds forever home
Only service dogs allowed on flights in new DOT rules
Rescue dogs escort bridal party down the aisle at wedding
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Global emergency declared over coronavirus: WHO
DNA reveals suspect in 2015 Durham sexual assault
1st human-to-human coronavirus transmission confirmed in US
LIVE: Trump impeachment trial resumes with Senators' questions
RDU airport employee arrested for secret peeping
9 more flu deaths reported across North Carolina
Does your child's playground pose safety risks?
Show More
Diaper Bank of NC needs your help
New border wall panels fall into Mexico after strong winds
Hidden camera catches 93-year-old mom being abused
Man found shot to death at Fayetteville intersection
Marine headed to Super Bowl thanks to NFL running back
More TOP STORIES News