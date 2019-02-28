PETS & ANIMALS

Dog's personality reflects owner's traits, study says

New research says you can learn a lot about a person by studying their dog.

Your dog's personality reflects your own behavior traits -- that's what a new study says about pets and their owners.

Experts said if someone is a couch potato, it's likely that they have a lazy canine. While if the owner was energetic, the pup was more likely to be perky.

Researchers said people who are socially awkward don't tend to have friendly pets, adding that pessimistic owners often have dogs who are fearful and don't respond to training.

The findings were published in the Journal of Research in Personality in January.

More information on the study can be found online.
