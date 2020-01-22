Dogs seized in Orange County animal cruelty case up for adoption this weekend

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Adoptions for the mastiffs, French and English bulldogs seized in an October animal cruelty case will begin this weekend, Orange County Animal Services said Wednesday.
Sixty mastiffs, French and English bulldogs were taken from a property off Alexander Drive in October but some were pregnant.
Taylor Doar and his mother Cynthia Riggan were charged with felony cruelty to animals.
The department developed a special adoption process due to the overwhelming interest in the dogs.
Dogs will be available in batches ranging from 6-12. Interested adopters will submit applications during the viewing period. Once the viewing period has closed, an adopter will be randomly drawn.
The first batch of available dogs will be viewable online at 5 p.m. on Jan. 25 and viewable at the shelter beginning Monday, Jan. 27, at noon. Applications can be submitted online (the preferred method) or at the shelter until 8 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30.
Interested individuals may apply for more than one dog each week. However, only one application per household per dog will be accepted. In addition, OCAS will impose a limit of one dog per family. Once a family adopts a dog during this process, applications for other dogs will not be considered.
Animal Services expects this process will continue weekly with a new batch available each Saturday at 5 p.m. until all of the dogs have been rehomed.
More information can be found on the OCAS site.
Adoption fees for puppies will be $150 and $120 for dogs.Only one dog will be available per household. One household can apply for multiple dogs but will only be adopted one dog.
All dogs will be spayed or neutered, examined by veterinary health care staff, and they will have received basic vaccinations. Specific medical conditions of concern to adopters will be identified in the information provided online about the individual animals in the weekly batch being made available for adoption.
Donations are still being accepted to help offset the costs of care since October 2019, and can be made directly to Animal Services.
