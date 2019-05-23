dolphin

This dolphin died with 2-foot hose in its stomach

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla -- A two foot hose was found in the stomach of a dolphin after it washed up on a Florida beach.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission shared photos of the dolphin and the plastic hose on its Facebook page, along with a message.

"Your actions can make a difference - secure and properly dispose of trash, take part in coastal cleanups and share information on how to reduce marine debris with others," read the post.

The seven-foot-long male dolphin was recovered by a team of biologists from Fort Myers Beach in early May.

"During the necropsy they found a 24-inch hose in the esophagus and forestomach of the animal," the FWC post read. "This is the second stranded dolphin in one month's time from this region that had ingested plastic - reminding us again to look closely at our habits."

Samples collected during necropsy will be sent for analysis to help determination the dolphin's exact cause of death, said FWC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsfloridaenvironmentbeachestrashoceansu.s. & worldplasticconservationdolphinplastic pollution
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DOLPHIN
'Dolphin stampede' caught on video off Dana Point
WATCH: Dolphins spotted jumping at California beach
VIDEO: Rare albino baby dolphin spotted in California
Nick Young: Dolphin tried to kill me
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Cooper expands paid parental leave for state employees
Wimpy's Grill in Durham to close its doors after 32 years
9-15 named storms expected in 2019 hurricane season, NOAA predicts
Cashier shot, killed during robbery at Fayetteville gas station
GA high school celebrates first male African American valedictorian
Two people died from the flu in NC last week
'It was a miracle:' Woman says Horses for Hope helped her walk again
Show More
NC Attorney General Josh Stein discusses prompt rape kit testing
Train hits, seriously injures 40-year-old man in Cary
Beef recalled nationwide due to E. coli concerns
School district offers students free lunch due to Hurricane Florence
Baby dies after 5 hours in daycare van; co-owner arrested
More TOP STORIES News