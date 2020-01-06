Pets & Animals

VIDEO: Dolphin swims among delighted beachgoers in Australia

AUSTRALIA -- It was just a normal day at the beach in southeastern Australia, until a dolphin decided to make a surprise entrance.

Beachgoers at Kingscliff in New South Wales were delighted when the animal swam up to the shorline, apparently unbothered by the crowd of people.

The magical moment was caught on camera on January 4.

VIDEO: Dolphins join surfer for amazing ride in California

"It was amazing, it was quite crowded yet this dolphin swam up the river with the tide and then turned around and swam out again," said Genevieve Faulkner, who took the video.

A local government official says this is not an uncommon sight.

Marine animals such as dolphins frequent the area in order "to catch fish," Tweed Shire Councillor James Owen told The Courier-Mail.

"People are generally aware and are respectful of marine life - particularly in this community," Owen said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsbeacheswild animalsviral videoaustraliacaught on videocute animalsoceansu.s. & worlddolphincaught on camera
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Anti-war groups protest in Raleigh after US drone strike in Iraq
Man injured in Six Forks hit and run
Shots fired at condo near NC State University
1 killed, 1 injured in Selma shooting
1 killed in Tarboro house fire
Iran abandons nuclear deal over US killing general
Officer fatally shot at SC regional airport, suspect in custody
Show More
Man taken into custody after barricading himself in Knightdale home
Activist hopes to arm McDougald Terrace residents legal battle with DHA
3 Americans killed in Al-Shabab attack at Kenyan military base
Roy Williams 'most upset' in career after loss to Georgia Tech
Man charged after death of his fiancée days after proposing
More TOP STORIES News