DREAM JOB? Veterinary clinic seeking professional 'cat cuddler'

HELP WANTED: If you could cuddle with this kitten all day, you might be able to make a career of it. (KTRK)

DUBLIN, Ireland --
Are you looking for a career change? If you love cats, you might need to brush up your resume for this one.

A veterinary clinic in Ireland is seeking a professional cat cuddler.

Just Cats Veterinary Clinic & Cattery posted the job on their website recently.

The clinic said the ideal candidate has gentle hands, can pet cats for long periods of time, speaks softly and can understand the different types of purring.

You must be recognized by the veterinary council in Ireland to qualify for the job.

Just Cats Veterinary Clinic is Dublin's only veterinary clinic for cats but said they won't discriminate against a dog lover from applying.
