Pets & Animals

Colorado driver puts injured bobcat in car next to 3-year-old son

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- Officials have a warning after a Colorado Springs woman put an injured bobcat in her car, inches away from where her child was in a safety seat: Don't pick up wildlife.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokesman Bill Vogrin says the woman spotted the injured adult male cat while driving, wrapped it in a blanket and put it in the back of her SUV on Wednesday.

A boy, about 3 years old, was in the back seat.

Agency officials told her to get her boy and herself out of the vehicle when she called to ask what to do.

Vogrin says District Wildlife Manager Sarah Watson responded to the call, opened a door and slammed it shut when she spotted the 20-pound cat.

Watson used a trapping device to remove the animal, which was hissing and resisting despite severe internal injuries and paralyzed rear legs. The mortally injured cat was euthanized.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalscoloradoanimalanimalsu.s. & worldchild in carchild endangermentdriver
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family dog mauls toddler in Fayetteville
New calls for awareness on domestic violence after two Triangle murders
3rd graders walk away from recess at Holly Springs school
HS football game canceled after cheerleaders pose with Trump sign
Chemicals in tap water may cause cancer, study suggests
Insurance commissioner urges BCBS to name interim leader after CEO's DWI crash
St. Augustine's says no lapse in campus security after firm abruptly leaves
Show More
More cameras coming to Nash County jail
Cumberland County authorities searching for man involved in break-ins
I-Team: Bitcoin scams rob Triangle investors of $54K
Patriots release Antonio Brown in wake of allegations
Family upset after Cumberland deputy shoots dog after burglary call
More TOP STORIES News