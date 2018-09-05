Duke Lemur Center announces birth of 3 lemur babies

EVERYONE STOP WHAT YOU'RE DOING AND LOOK AT THESE BABY LEMURS!



Teazel, Pumpernickel, and Bee Balm are the newest mouse lemur triplets at the @DukeLemurCenter. They were born on July 24th and even though they have grown a bit, they are still quite smol 13/10 pic.twitter.com/PkdEvSbQPr