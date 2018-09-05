PETS & ANIMALS

Duke Lemur Center announces birth of 3 lemur babies

Duke Lemur Center welcomes mouse lemur triplets

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
The Duke Lemur Center has announced the birth of three tiny grey mouse lemurs.



The organization posted on Twitter that Teazel, Pumpernickel, and Bee Balm were born on July 24 and are doing well and gaining weight.

Grey mouse lemurs are one of the smallest primates in the world.

Adults grow to no more than three ounces.

For more information on the new babies, visit the Duke Lemur Center's website.
