Duke Lemur Center announces birth of 3 lemur babies

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --The Duke Lemur Center has announced the birth of three tiny grey mouse lemurs.
EVERYONE STOP WHAT YOU'RE DOING AND LOOK AT THESE BABY LEMURS!— Durham, NC (@DurhamNC) September 4, 2018
Teazel, Pumpernickel, and Bee Balm are the newest mouse lemur triplets at the @DukeLemurCenter. They were born on July 24th and even though they have grown a bit, they are still quite smol 13/10 pic.twitter.com/PkdEvSbQPr
The organization posted on Twitter that Teazel, Pumpernickel, and Bee Balm were born on July 24 and are doing well and gaining weight.
Grey mouse lemurs are one of the smallest primates in the world.
Adults grow to no more than three ounces.
For more information on the new babies, visit the Duke Lemur Center's website.