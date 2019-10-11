Durham APS offers lower-cost pet adoptions during construction

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- You'd usually hear dogs barking in the middle room in the Animal Protection Society of Durham. But now, there are sounds of construction.
The APS of Durham is undergoing a $250,000 renovation to reseal the floors. The improvements are necessary to help prevent diseases and viruses. In the meantime, APS has to make room for its animals.
Finding room is the challenge. The available space for APS to shelter those animals is running very low.
"Absolutely. A very small fraction. I would say less than a fourth," said Shafonda Davis, Durham APS.
Now, the APS needs people adopting its animals while construction continues for the next four weeks. It is offering a special -- $75 for dogs and $50 for cats. But if dogs and cats aren't your things, there are other options.
"Right before the construction we were blessed -- I don't know if I can use another term -- with 34 rats. They are a labor of love, but they are in need of adoption," Davis said.
So if you're in the market for a new friend, now may be the time to give one of these babies a forever home.
If you're not in the position to adopt an animal, there are still other options to help.
On November 24, the APS will host the Tails at Twilight Gala. The proceeds from ticket sales will help the Durham APS continue to take in animals. For more information, click here.
