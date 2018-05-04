PETS & ANIMALS

Durham police officer helps turtle cross the road

EMBED </>More Videos

Durham police help turtle cross the road (WTVD)

DURHAM (WTVD) --
Durham police are receiving some praise on Twitter after an officer helped save a turtle.

Friday morning, the department tweeted a photo of an officer rescuing the turtle saying, "The DPD is in the business of promoting safety. We just hope this little guy looks both ways before he crosses next time."



The turtle was taken to the side of the road and given a stern talking to about road safety.

No charges will be filed against the reptile for obstructing traffic.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsturtlesdurham policedurham county newsanimalfeel goodDurham
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Bruno the fat cat adopted by Chicago couple
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
One company offering 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
'It's torture:' Barking irks resident living next to pet playground
Cute animal friends: Monkey & dog tumble around and more
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Show More
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
More News