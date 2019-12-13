Pets & Animals

Durham service dog appears on Good Morning America as Pet of the Year finalist

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A service dog from Durham appeared on Good Morning America on Friday.

River is a Golden Retriever who goes to hospitals to help patients. He even helps his owner Lisa Overcash deal with symptoms of multiple sclerosis.

"He has helped my life come alive again with joy, peace and hope," Overcash said.

Overcash finished her undergraduate studies at NC State and obtained her master's degree from UNC. She is a wellness coach and yoga instructor.

Overcash lives with her husband, River the Golden Retriever, Rex the Boxer and Promise the Yorkshire Terrier--who inspired her to write a book.



River the Retriever and her human, Lisa Overcash are seated on the far left.



River was up for the Most Tail-ented category on GMA's Pet of the Year Awards. He ended up finishing in the top three.

Buddy the Beagle, a rescue dog who has learned to play the piano, took home the Most Tail-ented trophy.

Izzy the Husky, a therapy dog from California who survived a severe illness as a puppy, won the Underdog category and went on to win the overall prize, being named GMA's first-ever Pet of the Year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsdurhamgmadogspet
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
UNC System names Guskiewicz Tar Heel chancellor
House committee approves impeachment charges against Trump
13-year-old arrested in murder of Barnard student Tessa Majors
Teen accused of shooting man who died in Clayton; manhunt continues
1 hurt in officer-involved shooting in Johnston County
Hospital says Texas 10-month-old kept on life support is in pain
Western Boulevard closed for hours after crash
Show More
Bank mistakenly puts $37 million in Texas woman's account
Near freezing temps as rain moves in Friday
Ordering pizza? Scammers targeting your favorite pizza place
FCC approves '988' to be new suicide hotline number
Cat freed after getting head stuck in Chef Boyardee can
More TOP STORIES News