Durham service dog appears on Good Morning America as Pet of the Year finalist

River is a Golden Retriever who goes to hospitals to help patients. He even helps his owner Lisa Overcash deal with symptoms of multiple sclerosis.
"He has helped my life come alive again with joy, peace and hope," Overcash said.
Overcash finished her undergraduate studies at NC State and obtained her master's degree from UNC. She is a wellness coach and yoga instructor.
Overcash lives with her husband, River the Golden Retriever, Rex the Boxer and Promise the Yorkshire Terrier--who inspired her to write a book.
River was up for the Most Tail-ented category on GMA's Pet of the Year Awards. He ended up finishing in the top three.
Buddy the Beagle, a rescue dog who has learned to play the piano, took home the Most Tail-ented trophy.
Izzy the Husky, a therapy dog from California who survived a severe illness as a puppy, won the Underdog category and went on to win the overall prize, being named GMA's first-ever Pet of the Year.