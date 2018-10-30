EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --The Edgecombe County 1-year-old injured after her family dog attacked her has died.
The attack happened Oct. 22 on the back porch of the family's home about six miles outside of Rocky Mount.
The mother of the child said she tried to stab the dog to get it off her baby.
"This animal was strong and she did try to stab it, beat it, and get him off and it did not work," said Edgecombe County Sheriff Cleveland "Clee" Atkinson Jr.
When an Edgecombe County sheriff's deputy arrived, he said the child was in the dog's mouth and being slung around.
"They described it as the pit bull shaking a doll baby," Atkinson said. "That's how aggressive it was."
The deputy shot and killed the dog. It took two shots to take down the pit bull mix.
"Officer Whitaker shot the dog twice with his service weapon," Atkinson said
No charges will be filed.