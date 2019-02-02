PETS & ANIMALS

Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office names K-9 officer Penny

Edgecombe County names new K9 officer Penny

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
The Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office welcomed a new K-9 officer and named her Penny.


One week ago, officials introduced the (adorable) member on Facebook.



Once trained, the young, female bloodhound will be used for tracking.

People were encouraged to leave their name suggestions on Facebook.

ABC11 Facebook followers suggested several great names. Some of the top suggestions were as follows:

  • Manny (In honor of Deputy David Manning who was killed March 2018)
  • Hope
  • Alice (In honor of the first female law enforcement officer in the USA--Alice Stebbins Wells)
  • Edge (Short for Edgecombe)
  • Casey (After Casey Hathaway after his miraculous survival)
  • Gurley (After Tarboro native Todd Gurley, who is headed to his first Super Bowl)


