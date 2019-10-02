cute animals

Elsa the baby koala introduced to the world

SOMERSBY, Australia -- An adorable baby koala named Elsa was introduced to the world after being born at a reptile park in Australia.

She's being raised by a zookeeper because her mother can't care for her.

"Both mum and bub are doing amazingly in care and will be reunited in no time," the zoo said.

Video shared by the Australian Reptile Park shows Elsa being fed, getting a tummy rub and snuggling up in a blanket.

If you're wondering, yes -- she was named after Elsa from Disney's "Frozen."

Disney is the parent company of ABC and this station.

See more stories about cute animals here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalszooaustraliaanimal newsbaby animalscute animalsu.s. & worldfeel good
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CUTE ANIMALS
Bear photobombs couple's wedding pictures
Bear caught taking a nap in restaurant bathroom
Fun in the sun during doggy pool party
Bird or Bunny: Optical illusion video sparks furry debate
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Child found dead inside home in Fayetteville
Dash cam captures thief's stunned face mid-robbery
Body found near Fayetteville cemetery
Driver runs over 2 people in Fayetteville parking lot
Garner escapee captured weeks after leaving work release job
Record-breaking heat expected Wednesday, Thursday
Bernie Sanders cancels events after being hospitalized
Show More
Cary double murder suspect answers cross-examination
LIVE | Fatalities after WWII plane crashes in fireball at CT Airport
Cycle NC 'Mountains to Coast' ride heads into Clayton
Waffle House employees rescue children from fatal crash
Mom angry at school for giving daughter birth control implant
More TOP STORIES News