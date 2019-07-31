Elusive Emu has been evading Orange County Animal Control since June

He has been spotted around the county for weeks. The bird has been seen a few times over the last few days.
One witness said he jumped on their car.
The flightless bird, who weighs roughly 100 pounds, has not been terrorizing citizens or damaging property; however, he is known to trespass.
Click below to learn about an emu on the loose in @OCNCGOV that is drawing worldwide attention and the Board's unanimous vote to approve an incentives package for a planned expansion of the ABB plant in Mebane.— Orange County NC Gov (@OCNCGOV) July 26, 2019
https://t.co/Um2tz0M7gS pic.twitter.com/Q21JY9fd8r
According to the New York Times, Eno -- or Fluffy as one resident called him -- was spotted in someone's yard back in June.
It is unclear who Eno belongs.
Birds like Eno are able to move at speeds as fast as 30 miles per hour, making his capture even more difficult.
RELATED: Inseparable donkey and emu adopted by actors Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton
With that in mind, animal control has one message for residents: Don't try to capture him yourself.
"What we really need is for this emu to wander into an area that provides some sort of containment - such as natural barriers, a pasture, or some sort of fenced area," Orange County Animal Services spokesperson Tenille Fox said. "If the emu is in an area like that, an Animal Control team can try to block the animal off even more and hopefully corral the animal without causing further stress. We worry about causing more stress in this heat."
Officials believe Eno is very scared of people and other animals, so if you see him, keep your distance.
Those who spot the wanted bird should call animal control at (919) 942-PETS (7387) Monday - Friday from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.