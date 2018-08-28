PETS & ANIMALS

Wasp out! Exterminator tackles massive hornet hive in car

Wasp out! This exterminator is on a mission! (Credit: The Bee Man via Storyful)

ALLIANCE, OHIO (WTVD) --
This video of an exterminator taking out a huge hornets' nest has the internet buzzing!

The video shows Travis Watson aka "The Bee Man" removing a European hornets' nest that was built inside of an old car in Alliance, Ohio.

The bee removal specialist filmed the extermination process and uploaded the footage to Facebook and it went viral.

"People must exercise extreme caution around a nest as they defend their nest aggressively," he warned.

Watson had the nest removed within minutes.

Allergist weighs in on how you can help prevent harmful effects from insect stings
In the wake of the death of the contractor stung by wasps, there have been many questions about how common that is and what can be done to prevent it.
