Facebook users disappointed Asheville PD's adorable April Fools prank is not real

Monday morning, police posted about a new addition to the department: Sam, a K-9 trained to work with explosives.
The post stated that Sam was skilled in searching confined spaces like under cars and in HVAC systems.'
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
"Sam is a Yorkshire Terrier," it read in part. "His size also makes it easy for a patrol officer to store and deploy."
In the post, the K-9 was pictured wearing bomb squad gear and protective goggles.
If the cuteness didn't make some users question its validity, a picture of the dog near an explosive device in a pressure cooker, definitely raised an eyebrow or two.
"Oh I'm so sad this is a joke," one viewer wrote.
"This has to be April fools," another wrote. "I have a Chihuahua you could draft?"
ABC11 has confirmed with the department that the post is, in fact, an April Fools Day joke.