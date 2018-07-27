Family dog attacked in its own Hoke County backyard

A Hoke County family is planning to file a lawsuit after the neighbor's dogs viciously attacked their dog in their own backyard.According to Cynthia and Frank McIntyre, the neighbors dogs wandered into their yard several times before.The last straw was Tuesday afternoon when their 10-year-old Jack Russell, Spot, was brutally attacked.Spot has been recovering at a local animal hospital for the past few days.The injuries he sustained range from lacerations around his neck to several bite punctures throughout his body.Also, the vet believes he may have had a stroke, the family said.