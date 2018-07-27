PETS & ANIMALS

Family dog attacked in its own Hoke County backyard

EMBED </>More Videos

Raw video: A family dog was badly injured by another dog, a pit bull. (WTVD)

RAEFORD, N.C. (WTVD) --
A Hoke County family is planning to file a lawsuit after the neighbor's dogs viciously attacked their dog in their own backyard.

According to Cynthia and Frank McIntyre, the neighbors dogs wandered into their yard several times before.

The last straw was Tuesday afternoon when their 10-year-old Jack Russell, Spot, was brutally attacked.

Spot has been recovering at a local animal hospital for the past few days.

The injuries he sustained range from lacerations around his neck to several bite punctures throughout his body.

Also, the vet believes he may have had a stroke, the family said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsdog attackanimalRaeford
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
NC family stunned when rattlesnake slithers onto boat
Egypt zoo accused of painting zebra stripes on donkey
Decision to take home rabid kitten comes back to bite Hope Mills family of six
April the giraffe is officially pregnant again
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Raleigh roofing company under microscope in state fraud investigation
1 dead in first of two wrecks on stretch of I-85 southbound in Durham
El Centro Hispano to host first local LatinX Pride Festival in Durham
1 killed in I-40 wreck near downtown Raleigh
Remember the Village Subway? Sights and sounds of the Raleigh Underground return
Hidden History: The lost community beneath Jordan Lake
Durham Police investigate after body found inside burned car
Meet the candidates for North Carolina's potential new voting machines
Show More
How to pick a mask for protection during a wildfire
NC police department shut down after police chief, officer arrested
NTSB warns against jumping out of a car for #InMyFeelings challenge
NC family stunned when rattlesnake slithers onto boat
Raleigh man charged after driving car into Raleigh Verizon store
More News