A Fayetteville woman is worried - saying a cat she cares for has been stuck in a tree for nearly a week without coming down for food or water.The cat named Lightskin has been sitting in a tree on Hawley Lane and has not come down for food or water, according to its caretaker Melissa Stanley.Stanley says she has tried calling animal control but they said they didn't have proper equipment. Next, she called wildlife and environment but the fee was more than she could afford."We just want our pet down so we can feed her and take her home and get her warm. And we can't do anything without her coming out of the tree and I don't have any way of getting her down. We need some help, anything," said Stanley.The owner's biggest fear is that the cat will fall into the creek behind the tree.Update: ABC11 viewer Maile Manuel and her husband drove from Stedman and were able to help get a stuck cat out of a tree in Fayetteville