Fayetteville police mourn death of retired K9 who served for 10 years

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville Police Department announced the death of retired K9 Asta on Saturday.According to a post on the department's Twitter page, K9 Asta was born in 2007 and sworn in in 2008.K9 Asta served as a narcotics and patrol K9 alongside Officer Scott Andreatta until Asta retired in 2018.