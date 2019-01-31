Fayetteville police say goodbye to beloved K-9 officer

It is with great sadness we announce retired #FayPD #K9 Bella passed away peacefully last night in her sleep.



Bella served the City of Fayetteville for 9 years and she was then retired to former Officer Fisher, where she has been enjoying retirement for 6 years. pic.twitter.com/ewSZ4MQAex — Fayetteville Police (@FayettevillePD) January 31, 2019

Thursday was a sad day for the Fayetteville Police Department, as officers said goodbye to a former K-9 officer.Bella, who was with the department for nine years, retired six years ago.Officers said she had been enjoying her time off with former Officer J. Fisher.Officials said Bella died peacefully in her sleep.The department posted about Bella's passing on Facebook, asking residents to keep Bella, Fisher, and Bella's family in their thoughts and prayers.