Facebook users disappointed Asheville PD's adorable April Fools' prank is not real

April 1 is a day full of pranks, but a recent post from the Asheville Police Department has many FB users sad that it wasn't real.

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- April 1 is a day full of pranks, but a recent post from the Asheville Police Department has many Facebook users disappointed that it wasn't real.

Monday morning, police posted about a new addition to the department: Sam, a K-9 trained to work with explosives.

The post stated that Sam was skilled in searching confined spaces like under cars and in HVAC systems.'

"Sam is a Yorkshire Terrier," it read in part. "His size also makes it easy for a patrol officer to store and deploy."

In the post, the K-9 was pictured wearing bomb squad gear and protective goggles.



If the cuteness didn't make some users question its validity, a picture of the dog near an explosive device in a pressure cooker, definitely raised an eyebrow or two.

"Oh I'm so sad this is a joke," one viewer wrote.

"This has to be April fools," another wrote. "I have a Chihuahua you could draft?"

ABC11 has confirmed with the department that the post is, in fact, an April Fools' Day joke.
