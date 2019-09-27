Pets & Animals

FDA recalls dog food over salmonella and listeria concerns

The FDA is issuing a serious warning for dog owners.

The federal agency is asking consumers to throw out certain kinds of raw dog food because it has tested positive for salmonella and listeria monocytogenes.

The recall is for Performance Dog frozen raw pet food.

The FDA is cautioning about all Performance Dog frozen raw pet food produced on or after July 22 because there are not a lot codes printed on retail packaging. If you have any Performance Dog product that you purchased after July 22, throw it away.

RELATED: What is salmonella? What to know about the bacteria, the illness and the symptoms.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsdogsfdapet healthrecallfood safetysalmonella
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cary man dies after eating oysters in Wilmington
4 headlines to get you through Friday, Sept. 27
Passenger train hits, kills pedestrian in Durham
NC native becomes first woman chief ranger at Yellowstone
Parade of Homes: This Apex home has a backyard oasis
'OK' hand gesture, bowl cut added to hate crime list
Too much exercise could lead to bad decisions
Show More
Fort Bragg soldiers to be deployed to Saudi Arabia
Fayetteville officer fired; allegedly sent unseemly messages to rape victims
86-year-old woman assaulted at NJ nursing home, son says
Teacher apologizes for 'funny' slavery lesson
Texas high school football player paralyzed after tackle
More TOP STORIES News