Female lion kills the father of her 3 cubs at Indianapolis Zoo

INDIANAPOLIS --
The Indianapolis Zoo says a lion has died in a fight with another lion.

The zoo said Friday that an adult female, Zuri, attacked 10-year-old male Nyack in their outdoor yard Monday before the zoo opened for the day.

The zoo says the two had been housed together for eight years and produced three cubs in 2015. Nyack was on loan from the San Diego Zoo.

It says staff heard an unusual amount of roaring from the yard and staff tried to separate the two but Zuri held Nyack by the neck until he stopped moving. A necropsy confirmed that Nyack died of suffocation from injuries to his neck.

The zoo said daily logs kept by staff showed no unusual aggression, injuries or wounds between the two.
