PETS & ANIMALS

Firefighters rescue dog from icy water

EMBED </>More Videos

Firefighters braved the brutal cold to rescue a dog that fell through the ice in Oaklyn, New Jersey. (WPVI)

OAKLYN, New Jersey --
Firefighters braved the brutal cold to rescue a dog that fell through the ice in Oaklyn, New Jersey.

The Oaklyn Fire Department posted pictures of Saturday's rescue on the department's Facebook page.


The department said Station 18 was dispatched for an animal rescue call on Newton Creek near a home on Kendall Boulevard.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Witnesses reportedly saw the dog walking on the ice before it fell through and into the water.

The dog was retrieved and brought back to shore.

The Courier-Post reports that the dog had been reported missing earlier in the day and was reunited with its owners later in the day.
Related Topics:
pets-animalsn.j. newsnew jersey newsanimal rescueanimals in perilrescuewater rescueOaklyn
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Bruno the fat cat adopted by Chicago couple
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
One company offering 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
'It's torture:' Barking irks resident living next to pet playground
Cute animal friends: Monkey & dog tumble around and more
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Hurricane Lane: Category 4 storm soaks Hawaii's Big Island with foot of rain
GOP leaders calling another special session to write new questions on proposed amendments
Woman sues Orange Co. deputies in shooting death of husband in 2017
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
More News