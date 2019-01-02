PETS & ANIMALS

Gain a pet, lose the pounds: SC fitness center offers pet adoption incentive

EMBED </>More Videos

Need a diet buddy as you prepare to shed those pounds for the new year? One South Carolina animal shelter may have the purr-fect choice.

John Clark
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WTVD) --
Need a diet buddy as you prepare to shed those pounds for the new year? One South Carolina animal shelter may have the purr-fect choice.

"Purrsilla" is a female tabby who's been at the Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach for six months -- and has packed on the pounds as she awaits a forever home.

So now, as an incentive to adopt the 13-pound domestic Short Hair mix, a fitness center in the area has made this offer: 10 free 1-hour personal training sessions to anyone who adopts Purrsilla. Officials with 'True Personal Training and Fitness' say that's a $420 value.

And that's not counting all the purrs and snuggles you'll get from your new fitness friend.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalspet adoptionfitnessweight lossSouth Carolina
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
OSHA to investigate Conservators Center after deadly lion attack
Neighbor recalls lion escaping from Conservators Center years ago
California pet stores to be only allowed to sell rescue animals
TSA hopes floppy-eared dogs will ease travelers
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
2 men dead in second Durham double shooting
NCDOT postpones Crabtree Valley Mall traffic overhaul
Trooper shot at driver who tried to run over him in Brunswick Co.
Airport ramp agent breaks out dance moves to cheer up crying child
NYC gender-neutral birth certificates law goes into effect
Russia arrests retired Marine on espionage charges
Blue Bell to give everyone the chance to try special Mardi Gras flavor
At least 6 killed, 16 injured in Denmark train accident
Show More
1 ticket won $425M Mega Millions lottery on New Year's Day
Raleigh police ID woman who was hit by stray bullet during First Night
Truck hauling boat crashes, sends 6 people to hospital
Man killed, woman injured in Durham shooting
Officers 'mourn' loss of Krispy Kreme doughnuts
More News