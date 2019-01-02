Need a diet buddy as you prepare to shed those pounds for the new year? One South Carolina animal shelter may have the purr-fect choice."Purrsilla" is a female tabby who's been at the Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach for six months -- and has packed on the pounds as she awaits a forever home.So now, as an incentive to adopt the 13-pound domestic Short Hair mix, a fitness center in the area has made this offer: 10 free 1-hour personal training sessions to anyone who adopts Purrsilla. Officials with 'True Personal Training and Fitness' say that's a $420 value.And that's not counting all the purrs and snuggles you'll get from your new fitness friend.