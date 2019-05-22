Pets & Animals

Flamingo hit by rock thrown by child euthanized at Bloomington, Illinois zoo

flamingo

An American flamingo is shown in its exhibit space (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. -- Officials at a zoo in Illinois had to euthanize a flamingo after it was struck by a rock thrown by a child.

Director Jay Tetzloff told The Pantagraph in an email that a juvenile guest accidentally injured the bird on Monday by "skipping a rock into the habitat" at Miller Park Zoo in Bloomington.

Tetzloff says the rock broke the flamingo leg, and the staff determined the best course of action was to euthanize the bird.

Tetzloff says the zoo is working with the child's family "to move forward."

He says the zoo sees no need to change the layout.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsillinoiszoou.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Apex Historic Landmark destroyed in morning fire
Car carrier truck crashes on I-85 northbound
Durham man becomes 3rd homicide victim in 3 days
4 military scams you need to look out for
Memorial Day to dessert food truck rodeo, things to do this weekend
New Coke to be re-released in honor of 'Stranger Things'
Orange County teacher accused of threatening to shoot up school
Show More
Emerald Isle swimmer dies after being caught in rough water
Mother, daughter graduate together despite going to different schools
'Oreo?': Ben Carson confuses common real estate term for cookie
Raleigh police chief rejects need for citizen-led review board
Florida teen with Down syndrome voted prom queen
More TOP STORIES News