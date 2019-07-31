Pets & Animals

Flipping shark amazes boaters off California coast

LA JOLLA, Calif. -- Here's some pretty incredible video out of Southern California.

A Mako shark was caught on camera somersaulting out of the water off La Jolla -- near San Diego.

Fourteen-year-old Reagan Snyder captured the footage while on a chartered boat with her family.

Reagan's mother, Leslie, spoke with several local media outlets.

She said the boat's captain spotted the dorsal fin and they actually hooked it.

However, the shark quickly broke free and that's when the acrobatics started.
