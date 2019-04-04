Pets & Animals

Florida woman boldly rescues snake from beer can

EMBED <>More Videos

What would you do if you saw a snake trapped in a soda can?

What would you do if you saw a snake trapped in a beer can: run or help?

A Florida woman chose the latter, bravely electing to save the snake from harm despite her fears.

"I can't believe I'm doing this," Rosa Fond can be heard in the video she shared to Facebook via Storyful.

After a few minutes of work and with the aid of a stick, Fond was able to free the snake, which then became aggressive toward her and wrapped itself around her arm.

She shared photos of her injuries in the comments of the Facebook post.

"You better thank me for the rest of your life," she says to the snake before departing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsanimal rescueu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Limit food trucks and parking? Raleigh wants to make Glenwood South safer
RECALL: Beef patties sent to schools may contain purple plastic
'Disappointing:' Immigration advocates react to bill that would force sheriffs to work with ICE
1 killed after rollover crash in Cumberland County
Preliminary report says Ethiopia crew followed Boeing rules
2 men arrested, charged after person shot near Durham County courthouse
Holly Grove middle-schoolers win $110,000 national prize for safety invention
Show More
Teen tells police that he's boy missing since 2011
Fayetteville Woodpeckers host Media Day two weeks before home opener
FDA investigating cases of seizures after vaping
Durham businessman charged with bribery also spent big money on Democrats
Camel burger? Scorpion cocktail? It's exotic meat month at this Durham eatery
More TOP STORIES News