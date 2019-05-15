Pets & Animals

Hofstra University fraternity suspended after forcing puppy to drink from a keg

A fraternity at New York's Hofstra University has been suspended because of a video showing a dog being forced to drink beer.

In the video, a 21-year-old owner of a 10-month-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, along with another man, force the animal to drink beer from a keg.

The incident happened during a party at Alpha Epsilon Pi's off-campus house in Hempstead on Saturday.

"That dog had no choice, it didn't say, 'Hey, I want a beer and I want it poured down my throat,'" said Gary Rogers, Nassau County SPCA. "So it's wrong, on every level, it's wrong and just irrational thinking."

The SPCA checked on the dog and said it appears in good health and is otherwise well-cared for.

The owner could face a misdemeanor charge of torturing of animals.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsfraternityhofstra universitydogu.s. & worldbeerpuppy
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pink Lady Bandit strikes again in North Carolina, FBI says
1 dead after van crashes in Durham
Mom buys out Payless store to donate shoes to those in need
Crews suspend search for missing boater in Cape Fear River
Charlotte man survives after neck broken by Oak Island wave
Cary dog Sgt. Yeager named Military Dog of the Year
Area baseball teams look to make games safer for fans
Show More
Raleigh group heads to Virginia to protest ICE detention center
Elderly woman told by airline to share hotel room with stranger
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Man arrested after explosion that injured bomb squad agents
Some Cary officials now oppose controversial billboard bill
More TOP STORIES News