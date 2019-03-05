Fuquay-Varina woman charged with animal cruelty; dozens of dogs seized

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WTVD) -- Deborahsue Gehlken-Raby, 70, of Fuquay-Varina, has been charged with animal cruelty.A search warrant at the Wake County Justice Center said Wake County Animal Control got a call from the NC State Veterinary School on Feb. 26."The staff noted a strong odor of urine on the dogs and emanating from Ms. Raby as well," the search warrant said.The next day, animal control went to Gehlken-Raby's home on N Ennis Street. Her daughter let 25 dogs out into the backyard and animal control could hear more dogs barking inside the residence, according to the search warrant.Investigators said they found evidence of animal hoarding inside the home and unsanitary living conditions. Gehlken-Raby was arrested Saturday.She turned over all but eight animals, which are now being housed at the Wake County Animal Center in Raleigh, according to Animal Services Director Jennifer Federico.The rest are with rescue partners like SPCA, Federico said. All are small dogs and many are seniors.