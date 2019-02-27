PETS & ANIMALS

George HW Bush's service dog Sully gets new job

EMBED </>More Videos

Former President George H.W. Bush's service dog is moving on to a new gig at Walter Reed Medical Center.

BETHESDA, Md. --
Sully the dog is starting a new job.

The labrador retriever is best known for being the service dog for former President George H.W. Bush.

He garnered world-wide attention when a photo of him lying in front of the late president's casket went viral after Bush died last year.

But life goes on, and Sully's no exception.

The Walter Reed National Military Medical Center welcomed him aboard Wednesday to serve in its facility dog program.

His duties will be a bit lighter than what he did for the president, Sully's main job will be interacting with patients to help reduce their stress.

Hanging out with vets is nothing new for Sully. George H.W. Bush flew for the U.S. Navy and earlier this month the pooch met airline captain Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger, who he is named after.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsgeorge h.w. bushservice animaldogdogsu.s. & world
PETS & ANIMALS
Bald eagle nest spotted in Raleigh park
Fat rat's rescue from manhole cover charms internet
10-foot great white shark caught off Florida fishing pier
73 dead coyotes found behind NC subdivision
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Brothers freed 8 years after being sent to jail over property dispute
TESTIMONY: Cohen speaks before House committee
McCrae Dowless arrested amid absentee ballot investigation
For 100th birthday, Johnston County man hopes to see Yankees play in New York
Bald eagle nest spotted in Raleigh park
JOB ALERT: JCPenney looks to hire hair stylists in Raleigh area
Fayetteville officer saves woman from house fire
Raleigh girl donated corneas after dying from complication from the flu
Show More
READ: Cohen's full testimony
'26 Pebbles:' Wake County students perform play on Sandy Hook shooting
Woman facing deportation after alleged 'MAGA' hat assault
Durham man accused of bank robbery spree at BB&T, PNC Bank
Fat rat's rescue from manhole cover charms internet
More News