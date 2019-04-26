wild animals

Federal government one step closer to designating giraffes endangered species

By Danny Clemens
LOS ANGELES -- The United States government is one step closer to protecting giraffes under the Endangered Species Act following years of precipitous population decline.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced Thursday that it had completed its initial review of a petition to list giraffes as an endangered or threatened species, finding that "existing regulatory mechanisms may be inadequate" and "listing may be warranted" pending a second, more in-depth review.

Agriculture, mining, poaching, disease, recreational hunting and genetic isolation are some of the threats giraffes face in the wild, according to the agency's review.

The International Union for the Conservation of Nature, an international organization not associated with the Fish and Wildlife Service, already considers giraffes to be a vulnerable species, one designation away from endangered. That organization estimates that there are less than 70,000 adult giraffes left in the wild in various populations spread across nearly two dozen countries in central and southern Africa.

Giraffe populations around the continent have dropped as much as 40% since 1985, according to IUCN data. The organization has identified four main threats to giraffes: habitat loss caused by deforestation and human population growth, civil unrest, poaching and ecological changes.

Conservation organizations lauded the Fish and Wildlife Service's announcement, with the Humane Society of the United States and Humane Society International saying in a statement to the Associated Press, "It is time that the United States stands tall for giraffes and gives this at-risk species the protection that it urgently needs."

The Fish & Wildlife Service will also move forward with further review of potential protections for the Arizona eryngo, a wildflower found in parts of Arizona and Mexico. The San Gabriel chestnut snail and Refugio manzanita, a shrub species found in California, were also reviewed but will not receive any further consideration.

MORE ANIMALS: Why scientists are watching 1,668-lb shark in Gulf of Mexico
EMBED More News Videos

Researchers are keeping their eye on a 1,668-pound great white shark as she makes a rather unusual journey through the northern Gulf of Mexico with the hope that her travels will help scientists better understand how sharks move through the oceans.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsafricawild animalsgovernmentu.s. & worldendangered speciesconservation
RELATED
Fun giraffe facts!
WILD ANIMALS
3 baby bobcats spotted playing on backyard wall of Arizona home
Great white shark leaps from water to snatch fish: VIDEO
New pocket-sized shark species squirts glowing clouds from pockets
New footage of Deep Blue, one of world's largest great white sharks
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pink Lady Bandit strikes again in North Carolina, FBI says
1 dead after van crashes in Durham
Mom buys out Payless store to donate shoes to those in need
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Crews suspend search for missing boater in Cape Fear River
Charlotte man survives after neck broken by Oak Island wave
Cary dog Sgt. Yeager named Military Dog of the Year
Show More
Area baseball teams look to make games safer for fans
Raleigh group heads to Virginia to protest ICE detention center
Elderly woman told by airline to share hotel room with stranger
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Man arrested after explosion that injured bomb squad agents
More TOP STORIES News