Pets & Animals

Goat found wandering in Durham to remain with animal sanctuary...for now

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Billy, a goat that was found wandering around Durham, will remain--at least temporarily--with the animal sanctuary that rescued him.

The Boer goat was found near East Ellerbee Street and Dominion Street on July 17.

After no one claimed him, he was put up for auction.

Alex Daehnrich, co-founder of Blind Spot Animal Sanctuary, placed a winning bid of $200.



It is unclear if Billy will be put for adoption later on.

Daehnrich said that the sanctuary tries to win every auction because there are no background checks for livestock auctions and they want to guarantee that the animals will go to a good home with complete veterinary care.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsdurhamgoatauctionlost pet
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3rd suspect arrested in deadly shooting of Clayton 15-year-old
Elusive Emu spotted at Hillsborough farm
You probably won't get your $125 from the Equifax settlement
Parents of Americans accused in Rome police officer death speak out
7 arrested in 9th District absentee ballot fraud investigation
American tourists forced to jump ship in shark-infested waters
Raleigh's Moore Square vandalized just before grand re-opening
Show More
Mother leaves 3 children in hot car while applying for job
Survey: In-N-Out is officially out as favorite fast food restaurant
Criminal case put on hold against father involved in twins' hot car deaths
Internet-linked cars vulnerable to hackers, group says
107-year-old woman reveals secret to long, happy life
More TOP STORIES News