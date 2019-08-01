Goat found wandering in Durham to remain with animal sanctuary...for now

The Boer goat was found near East Ellerbee Street and Dominion Street on July 17.
After no one claimed him, he was put up for auction.
Alex Daehnrich, co-founder of Blind Spot Animal Sanctuary, placed a winning bid of $200.
It is unclear if Billy will be put for adoption later on.
Daehnrich said that the sanctuary tries to win every auction because there are no background checks for livestock auctions and they want to guarantee that the animals will go to a good home with complete veterinary care.