Pets & Animals

Colorado dog owner helps Great Dane birth rare green puppy

By ABC7.com staff
CANON CITY, Colorado -- A Colorado dog owner was in for quite a surprise when she helped her Great Dane give birth.

The 8th puppy born to the 3-year-old Great Dane was born green.

Could it have been a case of the luck of the Irish?

Green puppies are a phenomenon that happen when light-colored puppies come into contact with a green pigment found in bile while they are in the womb.

The pigment dyes their fur, but is safe for their health.

All nine puppies were healthy and nursing well.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsdogsbirthpetsanimalpuppy
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Amber Alert: Fayetteville teen missing for 22 days
Joe Biden coming to Durham for campaign trip
NC State Fair opens Thursday: Everything you need to know
WEEKEND EVENTS: State Fair, fall festival & Oktoberfest
95 percent of tested baby foods in US have toxic metals: Study
14-year-old hit, killed in Holly Springs identified
This Samuel Adams beer is illegal in North Carolina
Show More
Boxer dies 4 days after being knocked out during fight
US Rep. Elijah Cummings dies at 68
New Aldi store opens in Cary
$50,000 worth of cheese stolen over 2-year span
Florida could require a prescription for some sunscreens
More TOP STORIES News