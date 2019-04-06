baby animals

Group of cute lambs has a ball playing on mattress: VIDEO

They say counting sheep is supposed to help you fall asleep, but one group of lambs turned that advice on its head as they frolicked around on an old mattress.

A family in Scotland spotted the lambs having a ball in the middle of a field in Shetland. Video uploaded to Facebook showed the lambs carrying on as they hopped on and off the mattress while the family watched from inside.

"The lambs are having far too much fun on the old mattress outside!" Lyall Soupie Campbell, who shot the video, joked on Facebook.
