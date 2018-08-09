PETS & ANIMALS

Hillsborough family looking for lost pet porcupine

You may not think of porcupines as pets, but Thistle is the beloved pet of the Grafford family and now she's gone missing.

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
Thistle's owners said she wandered off the family's horse farm in Hurdle Mills, between Hillsborough and Roxboro, Monday morning.



Marisa Grafford said the porcupine has been domesticated since birth and she doesn't think Thistle could survive in the wild.

"We're upset, of course, but we're really worried for her safety at this point," Grafford said.



She said they found Thistle at an exotic pet show in Raleigh three to four months ago.

The family believes Thistle is in the area of Union Grove Church and Wheelers Church roads.

The Grafford family is urging the public not to hurt Thistle if she's seen.

Grafford said Thistle is friendly, funny, and playful.

If you've seen Thistle, please call Marisa Grafford at (404) 895-4675 or Christie Grafford at (919) 428-1830.
