Hillsborough officers rescue injured squirrel at shopping center

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) --Police officers in Hillsborough stepped up to rescue an injured rodent.
The Hillsborough Police Department received a call from Hampton Pointe Shopping Center about an injured squirrel.
When officers arrived, they located the squirrel easily. However, it was not as easy to capture the little creature.
Despite having a seriously injured leg, the squirrel proved quite elusive.
Still, officers were eventually able to trap the squirrel and get it to a veterinarian.
According to the Hillsborough Police Department, the squirrel now only has three legs, but thanks to Our Wild Neighbors is expected to be OK.