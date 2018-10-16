PETS & ANIMALS

Hillsborough officers rescue injured squirrel at shopping center

EMBED </>More Videos

Police officers in Hillsborough stepped up to rescue an injured rodent. (Credit: Hillsborough police)

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
Police officers in Hillsborough stepped up to rescue an injured rodent.

The Hillsborough Police Department received a call from Hampton Pointe Shopping Center about an injured squirrel.

When officers arrived, they located the squirrel easily. However, it was not as easy to capture the little creature.

Despite having a seriously injured leg, the squirrel proved quite elusive.



Still, officers were eventually able to trap the squirrel and get it to a veterinarian.

According to the Hillsborough Police Department, the squirrel now only has three legs, but thanks to Our Wild Neighbors is expected to be OK.

EMBED More News Videos

A resourceful raccoon refused to give up when rushing water trapped it on a rock.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimal rescuesquirrelhillsboroughfeel goodgood samaritanbuzzworthyHillsborough
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Snakes, pigs, exotic birds found in PA hoarding home
1-year-old Bronx boy bitten during rat infestation
Antelope named Taylor Swift briefly escapes zoo enclosure
2 men rescue puppies left in apartment complex trash bin
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Sheriff: Man shot Fayetteville cop, tried to run over officers
Grandparents' ashes allegedly baked into cookies
Serious crash closes Possum Track Road in Wake County
Snakes, pigs, exotic birds found in PA hoarding home
Amber Alert: Missing Wisconsin teen may have been spotted in Miami
Officer suing NYPD over 'harsh' conditions for pumping milk
Maryland officer accused of raping woman during traffic stop
1-year-old Bronx boy bitten during rat infestation
Show More
Haunted Triangle: Legends and history at the Capitol Building
Couple says they were mock raped at Ohio haunted house
Booming box office reduces average movie ticket price 55 cents
State lawmakers pass $800 million Florence Emergency Response Act
Here are the regulations Raleigh leaders are proposing for Bird scooters
More News