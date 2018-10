Hillsborough officers rescue injured squirrel at shopping center

EMBED >More News Videos A resourceful raccoon refused to give up when rushing water trapped it on a rock.

Police officers in Hillsborough stepped up to rescue an injured rodent.The Hillsborough Police Department received a call from Hampton Pointe Shopping Center about an injured squirrel.When officers arrived, they located the squirrel easily. However, it was not as easy to capture the little creature.Despite having a seriously injured leg, the squirrel proved quite elusive.Still, officers were eventually able to trap the squirrel and get it to a veterinarian.According to the Hillsborough Police Department, the squirrel now only has three legs, but thanks to Our Wild Neighbors is expected to be OK.