Hoke County pup recovering after vicious dog attack

RAEFORD, N.C. (WTVD) --The Raeford family whose dog was violently attacked in their backyard plans to file a lawsuit against their neighbors and the Hoke County animal control.
Spot, a Jack Russell terrier, is now home and continues to recover from his severe injuries.
"He's a fighter," said Cynthia McIntyre. "He's on two different antibiotics and pain meds."
Spot was attacked last Tuesday by the neighbor's dogs. The encounter left him nervous, sensitive to touch, a sore body and head tilt.
It's outraged the McIntyre family, who wants someone to be held accountable.
"After an attack like this, you need to deem them dogs vicious animals," said Frank McIntyre.
“He’s a fighter.”— Akilah Davis (@DavisABC11) July 31, 2018
Tonight, an update on Spot, the Jack Russell who was violently attacked in his backyard by the neighbor’s dogs. Spot is making a remarkable recovery. At 10/11, the legal action his owners are now taking. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/D81bFwmJMu
The McIntyre family claimed to call the Hoke County Animal control on the neighbors a number of times for trespassing. They showed ABC11 video from March of the neighbor's animals in their backyard then and said they've long feared an attack on their own dogs.
The Hoke County Animal Control told ABC11 it needed to do more research before responding to our questions. The McIntyre's neighbors have not responded to ABC11's efforts for comment.
If you would like to help with Spot's vet expenses, click here.