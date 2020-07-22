Pets & Animals

Holly Springs animal rescue asking for help with donations, adoptions in time of COVID-19

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A local nonprofit dog rescue is asking the community for monetary donations and new foster parents.

Sandi is two. Her demeanor is gentle. The spotted dog plays gently on a red chair with her foster brother - a 9-week-old puppy, Nick, who Pawfect Match took in after he, and his littermates, were badly burned.

The scars of Nick's back are still visible, but his heart only displays love and a playful energy.

SEE ALSO | Dozens of beagles saved from hoarding house, prepare for adoption in Raleigh

Each of these dogs is looking for their perfect home.

"From the time I was a kid... my mom, I drove her crazy from the time I learned to drive," Debbie Sandlin with Pawfect Match confessed, "if there was a dog on the side of the road I would take it home...she would say 'we can't do this.'"

The love of dogs led Sandlin to work with Pawfect Match, which functions without facilities or paid staff - only on the compassion of the community with donations and foster volunteers.

The non-profit is just under two decades old. This year, since the end of March alone, the rescue has taken in 391 dogs. That's 31 more dogs than they helped in all of 2019.

Sandlin says the reasons could be COVID-19 related, noting fewer shelters are taking in animals, additionally more people are finding themselves with more time and are willing to foster.

Pawfect Match turns no dogs away, despite some coming with expensive medical needs, so functioning can become quite pricey.

Pawfect Match is in need of donations, foster parents, and folks looking to adopt.
Related topics:
pets & animalsdogspetsanimals
