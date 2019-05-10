Pets & Animals

Holly Springs K-9 officer retires after 7 years of exemplary service

EMBED <>More Videos

Holly Springs Police Dept announce the retirement of their K-9, Justice

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A beloved K-9 officer in Holly Springs is retiring.

Justice spent nearly seven years serving the community. He was born in Germany on April 5, 2010, and came to Holly Springs at 18 months old.

He partnered with Melissa Ottaway, and the pair spent six years working drug busts, tracking suspects and executing search warrants.

Justice was on the first-place team at the United States Police Canine Association's certification trials. He even qualified for national trial competitions twice.

After six years of exemplary service on the street, Justice began serving in the Community Outreach Division.

In his retirement, he will live with Ottaway and her family.

"We will miss Justice and we feel certain the community will as well," Holly Springs Police Department said in a Facebook post. "We will miss you Justice and will never forget your contributions and service to HSPD!"

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsholly springsk 9animalsservice animal
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mom tossed infant girl down 75-foot embankment, police say
Some of the world's oldest trees found in Bladen County
Weekend storms will likely impact graduation, Mother's Day plans
Woman accused of statutory rape of 15-year-old in Wayne County
Passenger: Suicidal woman tried to open plane door on flight leaving RDU
NC State professor with ALS praised for his research into the disease
Testimony continues for Wake County deputy Cameron Broadwell
Show More
Apex students celebrate Wake County's Teacher of the Year
Snake smells 'like Downy' after slithering into washing machine
Photo shows elementary school teachers smiling with noose
'Blink182' and 'Superman' among most popular passwords
NC State offers free bricks to discourage students from stealing them
More TOP STORIES News