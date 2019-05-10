Holly Springs K-9 officer retires after 7 years of exemplary service

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A beloved K-9 officer in Holly Springs is retiring.Justice spent nearly seven years serving the community. He was born in Germany on April 5, 2010, and came to Holly Springs at 18 months old.He partnered with Melissa Ottaway, and the pair spent six years working drug busts, tracking suspects and executing search warrants.Justice was on the first-place team at the United States Police Canine Association's certification trials. He even qualified for national trial competitions twice.After six years of exemplary service on the street, Justice began serving in the Community Outreach Division.In his retirement, he will live with Ottaway and her family."We will miss Justice and we feel certain the community will as well," Holly Springs Police Department said in a Facebook post. "We will miss you Justice and will never forget your contributions and service to HSPD!"