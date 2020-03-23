Coronavirus

Hope Animal Rescue collects dog videos for nursing home residents as executive order restricts visitor access

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's really hard not to smile when you see a rescue dog's face. Hope Animal Rescue wants to bring that feeling to a group of people who need it most right now--those in nursing homes with restricted visitor access due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The goal is really just to lift peoples spirits and put a smile on everyone's face," said Alyssa Stepien, a representative for Hope Animal Rescue.

Hope Animal Rescue planned to visit a nursing home on Monday with some of their rescue dogs. But because of the current restrictions, they had to cancel.

"We still wanted a way to help and to lift people's spirits that are living in retirement centers," Stepien said.

Instead, the rescue is hoping to collect dog videos from the larger community to send to the nursing home residents.

"It can be video of people's dogs, their foster dogs, their own dogs, something funny, something unique something that will really just put a smile on someone's face," Stepien said.

If you would like to send a video, you can email it to veronica@hopeanimals.org. For more information about Hope Animal Rescue, visit https://www.hopeanimals.org/.

