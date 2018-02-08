PETS & ANIMALS

Hope Mills man arrested after dog freezes to death

Alexander Grose

By
HOPE MILLS, NC (WTVD) --
A Hope Mills man is behind bars after tethering a dog to a tree in his backyard during the January cold snap. It froze to death.

Alexander Grose, 27, has been charged with animal cruelty.

A few houses down, Ricardo Alcide was stunned when he heard the news. "Oh my goodness! I can't even imagine somebody doing that," said Alcide.

Alexander Grose, 27



The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office spokesman told ABC11 that deputies responded to a burglar alarm at a home on Medicus Lane in Hope Mills. Deputies went to the back of the house and noticed three dogs were tethered to a tree, one of which was frozen to death.

Officials with the Fayetteville Animal Protection Society believe this type of crime happens more than you'd think. They say if you must leave your dog out in the elements, an igloo doghouse is ideal for keeping them warm.

"Especially with hay or straw or a blanket of some kind. Something that will trap their body heat and keep it inside," said Kristen Moore with the Animal Protection Society. "Think about it this way. If you are outside in cold temperatures, a blanket wouldn't do much. Ideally, they belong inside (with) the family."
