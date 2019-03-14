Horse euthanized at Santa Anita Park, becoming 22nd to die

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=5178795" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Santa Anita Park reopened its inner-exercise track in Arcadia on Friday and instituted new rules after 21 horses died over the last two months at the park.

ARCADIA, Calif. -- Santa Anita Park confirmed that a horse was euthanized after being injured Thursday, becoming the 22nd equine to die at the facility since the racing season began on Dec. 26.The injury occurred at about 8 a.m. According to the Daily Racing Form, the horse was Princess Lili B, a 3-year-old filly. She broke both front legs, the publication reported.The racetrack had just reopened its main one-mile track for limited training Monday.Kathy Guillermo, senior vice president with People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, is asking the industry to do more."Santa Anita's new procedures acknowledge that the deaths ... were never just about the rain and a bad track. They're a step in the right direction -- but they don't go far enough,'' Guillermo said.It's unclear what caused the fatal injuries and when racing will return. Officials were targeting March 22 as the date to resume racing at the famed track, while some animal-rights activists have said changes being instituted amid the rash of horse deaths don't go far enough to protect the animals.