PETS & ANIMALS

Horses found dead in Wake County died from starvation; 'person of interest' identified

EMBED </>More Videos

Horses died of starvation in southern Wake County.

WAKE COUNTY, N.C (WTVD) --
Four horses found dead on a southern Wake County property died from starvation, the Wake County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

Wake County Animal Control tested two miniature horses and two quarter horses, said Eric Curry, spokesperson for the sheriff's office.

Curry said investigators have identified a "person of interest."

A total of 21 horses and a dog were discovered dead Friday on the secluded lot off Fanny Brown Road.

One dog was found alive but in bad shape. It is being treated at the Wake County Animal Shelter.

The remaining carcasses have been removed from the property. Curry said.

ABC11 learned earlier this week that the woman who owned the property has died.

The case remains under investigation. No charges have yet been filed.

See breaking news? Tell us about it here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalshorsesdogwake county newsanimal crueltyanimal abusedeath investigationWake County
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
21 horses and a dog found dead on southern Wake County property
PETS & ANIMALS
Cold temperatures stun, even kill sea turtles in North Carolina
VIDEO: Orphaned bear cubs moved to winter dens in Colorado
'Miracle puppy' survives attempted euthanasia, finds forever home
More than a dozen dead horses remain on Wake County property
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Raleigh man accused of raping, robbing woman in violent, random attack
Boy, 3, has been missing from Craven County for more than 24 hours
Murder suspect at center of Durham search arrested in Cary
Wilson teacher killed in apparent murder-suicide, deputies say
5 dead in shooting at Florida bank: Police
Will Raleigh end its popular leaf-vacuuming service?
Carolina Hurricanes search for musical act to perform at March game
Shutdown Day 33: Pelosi postpones Trump's State of the Union
Show More
Company overseeing site of Raleigh construction accident has previous safety violations
Valentine's Day Sweethearts candy unavailable this year
Fort Bragg soldier killed during combat in Afghanistan
Boy, 10, dies of suicide; mom says he was bullied
Meek Mill, Jay-Z announce start of criminal justice reform effort
More News