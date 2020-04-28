Horses provide healing for Wake County long-term care residents in lockdown

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WTVD) -- Ever since the lockdown on long term care facilities, things have been tough on that side of healthcare."I get asked where's my daughter? Did they forget about me?" Windsor Point Activities Coordinator Julie Ann Martes said.The pandemic has certainly made Julie Ann's job much harder."I'm the activities director and I'm used to having big parties and keeping them entertained and social as possible," Martes said.Well thanks to a few "neigh"-bors at Gala Farms, the residents at Windsor Point were able to have a few four legged friends over."I'm sure their going to enjoy the treats afterwards so hopefully they'll get some joy out of seeing some smiles on their faces," said Dana Cook.Cook is holding the reins but she's technically not the brains on this idea."Saw this idea on Facebook from a friend," said Cook.Either way, the message is still the same."I have a little saying that I've adopted from Winston Churchill. 'The outside of a horse is the best medicine for the inside of a human,'" said Cook.Inside the memory care unit, residents could only say "hey" from the window but in independent care, residents got the full show. The parade was so successful, the long term care facility is considering making this a monthly event.