farm sanctuary

Farm lets businesses schedule conference calls with goats, pigs, other animal 'ambassadors'

This stock image shows a man taking a picture of goats. (Shutterstock)

Getting tired of attending video conference calls? Invite a goat to crash your next virtual meeting!

Sweet Farm in Half Moon Bay, California, is allowing businesses to schedule "animal ambassadors" for cameos on video calls. These ambassadors include Paco the llama, Brownie the goat, Kevin the pig and Gizmo the cow.

"Goat-2-Meetings" also offer virtual tours of the grounds, and participants are welcome to ask questions.

Donation prices range from $65 to $750, depending on the number of people on the call and its duration.

Due to overwhelming demand, Sweet Farm partnered with Woodstock Animal Sanctuary in New York and Charlie's Acres in Napa Valley to help handle requests.

The farm also offers free virtual school trips but like "Goat-2-Meetings," demand is very high.

Sweet Farm describes itself as the "first non-profit sanctuary in the world to address the global impacts of factory farming across animals, the plants and the planet."
